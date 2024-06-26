Copa America and Euro schedule: Group Stage nears conclusion; Mexico hope to secure knockouts berth

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The 2024 Euros are closing in on the knockout stages. The final day of the Group Stages is here as the teams from Group E and F look to lock in their place in the Round of 16.

Group E has perhaps been one of the best and most enjoyable groups to watch. Heading into the game day Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all tied at three points and promises to be a thrilling race to the finish line.

On the other hand, it is Portugal who have already qualified for the later stages from Group F with Turkey, Czech Republic and Georgia all eyeing the remaining two spots for qualification.

Meanwhile, the Copa America is just warming up as all sides will be looking to build or improve on their opening games.

Mexico and Venezuela both won their first fixture against Jamaica and Ecuador respectively. The side who wins the battle between the two will have guaranteed qualification to the next round.

Euro 2024 Schedule:

Slovakia vs Romania 9:30 PM IST

Belgium vs Ukraine 9:30 PM IST

Portugal vs Georgia 12:30 AM IST

Czech Republic vs Turkey 12:30 AM IST

Copa America Schedule:

Ecuador vs Jamaica 3:30 AM IST

Venezuela vs Mexico 6:30 AM IST

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.