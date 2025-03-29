Cooperative taxi service to improve drivers’ income, ensure better services: Centre

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The objective of a taxi service based on cooperative model is to ensure democratic management by active participation of all members, and to ensure that maximum profit earned by such cooperative taxi society is distributed equitably among the taxi drivers who will be members of that society, the government has said.

India is home to over 8 lakh cooperative societies, serving nearly 30 crore members across 30 different sectors.

While replying to the discussion on Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said this week that in near future, a cooperative taxi service will be started, in which registration of two wheelers, taxis, rickshaws and four wheelers will be possible and the profit will go directly to the driver.

Based on principles of “Sahakar se Samriddhi”, a taxi-service cooperative will be formed by willing taxi drivers and the management will rest with the members of such society.

“Such an initiative will lead to overall prosperity and improving the income, working conditions, and standard of living for such taxi drivers/members of the cooperative society while providing better services to the consumers,” according to the ministry.

‘Sahkar’ or cooperation is a concept where a group of people voluntarily come together and form a cooperative society or Sahkari society based on mutual benefit and common economic interest.

Sahkari models of economic cooperation have been found to be more fruitful for its members, being more equitable and resulting in inclusive growth for all, like in the case of Amul.

These cooperatives play a crucial role in promoting self-reliance, financial inclusion, and rural development, particularly in agriculture, dairy, fisheries, banking, housing, consumer services, labour, sugar etc.

These cooperatives compete in the market alongside other players including private enterprises. The cooperatives are registered under the cooperative laws of the respective state/UT and societies which work in multiple states/UTs and are registered under the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act.

The government has promoted and assisted startups and other enterprises in the past for equitable and inclusive growth of the nation.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.