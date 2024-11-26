Constitution is culmination of over 5000 years of Indian civilisation: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the Constitution of India is a culmination of over 5,000 years of Indian civilisation and culture.

“Constitution is not merely a legal document but the culmination of over 5,000 years of Indian civilisation and culture. During a period of divisiveness and communal tension, the Constitution emerged as a beacon of unity and justice,” he said while speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Sarma reflected on the numerous challenges our Constitution has faced at various moments in history. He cited the 1975 declaration of emergency, which threatened the very fabric of constitutional integrity.

Despite this setback, he commended the judiciary for its efforts to uphold the fundamental rights of Indian citizens.

Sarma emphasised that India’s Constitution reflects the dreams and aspirations of its people, asserting that as the world’s largest democracy, India places the welfare of its citizens at the heart of its governance.

He noted that the Constitution ensures that people from all sections of society enjoy freedom, equality, and justice.

The Chief Minister reiterated that while the Constitution grants various rights and protections to citizens, it is also the responsibility and duty of each citizen to preserve the core values and principles of the Constitution.

Sarma also praised the foresight of the Constituent Assembly in crafting a Constitution that embodies the essence of Indian civilisation, ensuring the creation of a just society.

He underscored India's uniqueness, stating that despite 90 per cent of the population being of one religion, the Constitution was framed as secular.

“This was a remarkable achievement, as it was created at a time when there was an opportunity to establish a religious basis for the nation's governance, yet the Constitution was deliberately framed to be inclusive and secular,” he added.

Sarma emphasised that the Indian Constitution is not a borrowed Western idea, but rather a reflection of India’s ancient and rich cultural heritage, which has championed global peace and the welfare of all people for over five millennia.

He recalled that the Constituent Assembly had made it clear that there was no need to prove that Indian civilization was secular, as its secular nature was already inherent.

He also referred to B.R. Ambedkar’s final speech, stating that listening to it offers profound insight into the core values of the Constitution.

On this momentous Constitution Day, Sarma called upon everyone to dedicate themselves with sincerity and commitment to enriching the Constitution’s foundational principles and philosophy.

Sarma recounted that the formal process of drafting the Constitution commenced during the third meeting of the Constituent Assembly on December 13, 1946.

He highlighted that, following extensive deliberations and reports from various committees, constitutional expert B. N. Rao prepared the draft of the Constitution by October 1947. After it was submitted to the Drafting Committee, the draft underwent rigorous scrutiny, ultimately taking a definitive form in 1948.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.