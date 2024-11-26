Bihar: Pappu Yadav receives bulletproof land cruiser from his friend

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) Pappu Yadav, the independent MP from Purnea, received a high-security bulletproof Land Cruiser SUV from a friend to address the ongoing threats to his life.

The vehicle, equipped with special safety features including grenade and rocket launcher attacks, was gifted by a concerned friend who ordered it from abroad.

Expressing his gratitude, Pappu Yadav said the SUV ensures anonymity and safety for its occupants, making it a crucial addition amid the lack of government-provided security. “As long as we are in the SUV, we are safe,” he remarked.

Pappu Yadav, who has been repeatedly targeted by the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang and others, recounted receiving threats through mobile messages, voice calls, and letters, including from sources as far as Nepal and Pakistan. Despite the threats, he maintains a defiant stance, previously challenging his adversaries to face him directly.

Criticising the government for its lack of concern, Yadav stated, “The whole of Bihar and the country is concerned about me. Everyone is concerned except the government.”

After the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, Pappu Yadav on October 13 uploaded a post on social media, saying that if the laws allow him, he would “destroy” the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 24 hours.

Following his post, he received multiple threatening calls and messages which the office of Pappu Yadav shared supporting the threats he received, including several voice-recorded calls, screenshots of WhatsApp call logs with pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, and a press statement by Mayank Singh who is also said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

