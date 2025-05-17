Conor Bradley signs contract extension with Liverpool till 2029

Liverpool, May 17 (IANS) Conor Bradley signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC. The 21-year-old put pen to paper on the deal at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday to extend his current deal, which expired in 2027, till 2029.

Liverpool were swift in extending Bradley's contract after first-choice wing-back Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

“To sign another contract, I’m very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be,” Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com. “You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working hard.

“It has been a fantastic two years [with the senior team]. Especially since coming back from loan and doing so well last year and continuing that on this year. It’s been really good. So, hopefully we can keep going and keep making more memories.”

Bradley’s Liverpool journey began back in September 2019, when he joined the club from Dungannon United. A first professional contract followed in July 2020.

The full-back’s senior debut for Liverpool came in September of the following year when he featured in a Carabao Cup tie at Norwich City.

He made a total of five appearances for the Reds during the 2021-22 season and then joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for the duration of the next campaign, where he went on to be named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year and lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

Bradley rejoined the Liverpool squad in the summer of 2023 and established himself within the senior ranks, tallying 23 appearances in all competitions and claiming his first goal for the club against Chelsea in January 2024.

So far this season, he has appeared 27 times for Arne Slot’s side and played his part in the Reds’ surge to the Premier League title.

“To play even more games but also to win more trophies,” Bradley said of his targets for the future. “I think the whole point of playing football is obviously to win trophies and be successful.

“So the more of them we can win, the better it will be for me and the whole team. Hopefully if we can keep doing that, it’ll be a good next few years at the club.”

