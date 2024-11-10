Connolly ruled out of Australia’s T20Is against Pakistan with fractured hand

Perth, Nov 10 (IANS) All-rounder Cooper Connolly has been ruled out of Australia’s upcoming T20I series against Pakistan due to a fractured left hand. Connolly was struck on the glove while trying to pull off Mohammed Hasnain on the second ball of the 17th over.

After facing one more delivery, Connolly, playing just his second ODI game, felt some trouble in his wrist and left the field soon with the Australian team physio, retiring hurt on seven. "It hit him hard, beat him for pace. It looked a bit puffy, that hand," former Australian batter Mark Waugh said while on commentary.

After undergoing scans, Connolly came back to Perth Stadium and was seen seated in the Australian dugout, as Pakistan won by eight wickets to win the series 2-1. The result also marks Pakistan's first series win over Australia here in 22 years.

A statement from Cricket Australia said Connolly has a fractured fourth metacarpal on his left hand following the blow from Hasnain, and is ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. It added that Connolly will consult a specialist in Perth on Monday, while a replacement player will be named in due course.

Connolly made his Australia debut on the tour of the United Kingdom in September, where he played a T20I game against Scotland and England respectively, but he didn't get to bat and bowled five wicketless overs.

He was recently a part of the Australia A squad for the first four-day game against India A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay - scoring 37 in the first innings, before joining the ODI squad for the series against Pakistan. Connolly's fitness will also be closely monitored by the Perth Scorchers, especially with the BBL starting on December 15.

