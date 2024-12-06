Conman who used long-lost son formula to rob families arrested by Ghaziabad Police

Ghaziabad, Dec 6 (IANS) The Ghaziabad Police have arrested a man named Raju, who posed as the long-lost son of several families to commit theft and fraud. His long story of being kidnapped as a child enabled him to deceive families who had missing children, leading to their emotional and financial exploitation.

Raju arrived at the Khoda police station in Ghaziabad on November 24, claiming he had been kidnapped 30 years ago at the age of 8. According to his fabricated story, he was taken to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where he worked as a shepherd for a family before escaping and hitching a ride to Delhi in a truck, the police said.

The police, acting in good faith, published his account in newspapers, hoping to reunite him with his family. Soon after, a family identified him as their long-lost son and took him into their home with open arms. However, this was just the beginning of the unravelling of Raju’s past exploits.

The police said, “A few days after Raju's return, his family noticed changes in his behaviour and mood, which raised concerns. They contacted us. Acting on these observations, we detained Raju for questioning.”

Meanwhile, as news of Raju's return home after 30 years spread through newspapers and TV channels, a family from Dehradun reached out to the police, claiming that Raju was their long-lost son.

They also revealed that Raju had been staying with them in Dehradun for four months before disappearing again.

Growing suspicious of the conflicting claims, the police intensified their investigation to uncover the truth.

When questioned, Raju confessed to a history of deceptions. His real name was revealed to be Indra Raj, a habitual offender from Rajasthan with a long history of theft and fraud.

According to the police, Indra Raj had been expelled from his own family in 2005 due to his repeated thefts. Since then, he developed a modus operandi -- targeting families who had lost children, earning their trust by fabricating a kidnapping story, and stealing their valuables before disappearing.

In Dehradun, he lived with an elderly woman, Asha Sharma Jogi, for four months, posing as her son Monu Sharma. In Sikar, Rajasthan (2023), he stayed with a family for two months before vanishing without a trace. In Hanumangarh, Rajasthan (2021), he stole from relatives, leading to a police case and a brief stint in jail.

Police suspect he has committed similar crimes in Punjab, Hisar, Sirsa, Jaisalmer, and other regions also.

During interrogation, Indra Raj revealed a troubled childhood. After losing his mother, he suffered abuse from his stepmother, which drove him to a life of crime.

His arrest brings to light the emotional vulnerabilities he exploited in his victims, many of whom were desperate to reunite with their lost loved ones.

The Ghaziabad Police are forming multiple teams to investigate his previous crimes and gather evidence from other states. Currently, Indra Raj is in police custody, and authorities are working to ensure justice for the families he deceived.

