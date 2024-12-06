Three IS militants killed in Iraq

Baghdad, Dec 6 (IANS) Three Islamic State (IS) militants, including a senior leader, were killed in two operations in Iraq, Iraqi security agencies said on Friday.

Acting on intelligence reports and after several days of monitoring, the security forces spotted two IS militants in the Hamrin mountain range in the northern part of Diyala and clashed with them after surrounding them, Iraqi Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the operation resulted in the killing of the two militants, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, a security force ambushed an IS senior leader and killed him in the Hamrin mountain range in the province of Salahudin, a source from the provincial police command told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The security forces seized weapons, ammunition, and documents, the source said.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerrilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

