Congress will form govts in all 5 states: Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that his party will form government in all five states after the November Assembly elections and also took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is seeking votes on his name instead of his party or Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the media here, Kharge said: "The atmosphere is in our favour. We will win all the five states. Us-5, Them-0. This is the situation today."

He also emphasised that everyone makes an effort and they too are making efforts.

Commenting on the Prime Minister seeking votes on his name, he said: "I find it laughable that he (PM) went to Madhya Pradesh and said, 'vote for Modi' He didn't take the name of his party or the Chief Minister. And this shows that his image is taking a dent."

The Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh where elections will be held on November 17 while it is looking to win a second consecutive term in Chhattisgarh (polling in two phases -- November 7 and 17) and Rajasthan assembly (November 25).

The party is also campaigning aggressively in Mizoram where polling is due on November 7 and in Telanagana where polling is scheduled on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

