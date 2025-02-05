Congress in stronger position in Delhi this time, says Maha party leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has asserted that the Congress party is in a much stronger position in the Delhi elections compared to previous years.

Speaking to IANS, Wadettiwar stated, "Congress is in a better position than it was in 2015 and 2020. We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the people of Delhi during our campaign. There is a strong sentiment among voters in favour of the governance model introduced by Sheila Dikshit. She transformed the infrastructure and overall development of Delhi, and now the people want to bring back that era of progress and stability."

He further claimed that a significant section of voters who had previously supported the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now shifting back to the Congress. "Earlier, Congress's vote share had moved towards AAP, but this time, we see a clear trend of those votes returning to our party," he added.

Addressing the recent tragic stampede at the Kumbh Mela, Wadettiwar made a startling allegation, claiming that the actual number of casualties has been suppressed.

"The number of deaths in the Kumbh stampede is much higher than officially reported. I believe that more than 2,000 people have lost their lives in this incident. Shockingly, there are reports of bodies being concealed under the sand along the river Ganga. There is widespread anger among the people. The Prime Minister must take responsibility for this disaster, as devotees have lost their lives due to the failures and mismanagement of the Uttar Pradesh government," he told IANS.

Wadettiwar also criticised the handling of the Ladli Behan Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed at empowering women, accusing the government of using it as an election gimmick.

"When votes were needed, the government remembered Ladli Behan. But now that elections are over, new changes are being made to the scheme almost every day. The women who were promised benefits are feeling betrayed. When they go to ask for votes again, Ladli Behan will greet them with a broom," he remarked.

Referring to claims about an additional 70 lakh votes in Maharashtra made by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, Wadettiwar reiterated, "We have been raising this issue for the past three months. Even Sharad Pawar has written to the Election Commission regarding this. The ruling party is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s growing influence.”

In a sarcastic jibe at social activist Anna Hazare’s recent appreciation of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, Wadettiwar said, "We welcome Anna Hazare’s praise for MahaYuti. In fact, we would request the government to officially make him a BJP leader and even print his photograph alongside Modi ji. They should worship him as well."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.