Cong started 'vote theft', Sonia Gandhi became official voter when she was not Indian citizen: BJP leader

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing it of initiating the practice of vote theft in India.

Referring to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rathore alleged that her name was added to the voter list in 1980—three years before she officially acquired Indian citizenship in 1983.

“Vote theft began with Sonia Gandhi,” Rathore stated. “When the beginning itself is tainted, how can the Congress lecture anyone on vote rigging? This is a classic case of ‘chor machaye shor’.”

Rathore claimed that Sonia Gandhi becoming a voter before acquiring Indian citizenship was the original act of electoral fraud. “She was listed as a voter in 1980 but only became a citizen in 1983. What greater theft than that?”

Accusing Congress of making excuses when defeated, Rathore hit back at Congress accusations of vote manipulation by the BJP, calling them baseless.

“If we were involved in vote theft, how did leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Tikaram Jully, and Govind Singh Dotasra win elections? Congress celebrates its wins but cries foul when defeated.” He accused the Congress of manipulating voter lists over the years.

“The voter list is revised regularly—names of new voters are added, deceased persons are removed. If someone relocates, their name is shifted accordingly. Yet Congress has consistently tampered with this process by inserting fake names.”

Speaking on allegations over illegal voters and vote bank politics, Rathore raised concerns over illegal inclusion of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in voter lists.

“Who will decide the future of this country—its citizens or illegal immigrants? Many have added Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to the voter rolls just to secure votes. Now that these names are being removed, they’re panicking over losing their vote bank.”

Calling for constructive political competition, Rathore said, “If you want to compete, do so in public service. Serve people better than us—earn blessings, not votes through illegal means.” Addressing the upcoming student union elections, Rathore emphasised that elections should be conducted in a peaceful and systematic manner.

“Where there is peace, there will be proper elections. The leadership will decide the appropriate time and format for the elections, whether by direct vote or nomination.”

Speaking about opium cultivation in Chittorgarh, Rathore clarified the BJP's stance, “Opium is useful only as a medicine and should be used strictly for that purpose. Illegal cultivation must be stopped, and offenders should be dealt with firmly. Scientists understand its usage, not the common citizen.”

Rathore made these remarks during his visit to Nimbahera in Chittorgarh, where he participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised by local MLA Chandrabhan Akya while talking to media at the BJP office in Chittorgarh.

