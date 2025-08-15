Assam Rifles recovers drugs, Indian currencies in Mizoram; two held

Aizawl, Aug 14 (IANS) In separate operations, Assam Rifles have recovered Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted Indian currency and heroin worth approximately Rs 78 lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai district, a hotspot for drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling, and other illicit activities, officials said on Thursday.

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the recovery of Indian currencies.

A Defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence inputs regarding narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles launched a search operation at Zote areas in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district.

During the operation, Assam Rifles troops conducted a thorough search of the location and recovered 94.6 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 78 lakh.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

In another operation, the para-military force recovered Rs 60 lakh of unaccounted Indian currencies from a vehicle at the same Zote areas of Champhai district.

Two occupants of the vehicle, who are identified as Joseph Lalthansanga and Vanlalruati were arrested.

The recovered currencies and the vehicle, and the individuals have been handed over to Champhai Police for further investigation and legal action.

The successful seizure of narcotics and Indian currencies underscores relentless efforts of Assam Rifles in disrupting supply chain of drugs trafficking, an Assam Rifles statement said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Wednesday that the state lies within close proximity to the ‘Golden Triangle’, a region notorious for drug trafficking.

Flagging off the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India Campaign) in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said that this geographical location has led to the frequent inflow of drugs into the state.

Noting that drugs bring no benefit to society and must be eradicated completely, Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, also urged communities to be vigilant and united in their stand against drug abuse, ensuring that Mizo society remains protected from such harmful influences.

The Chief Minister encouraged young people to abstain entirely from drugs, warning that even occasional use is the first step towards addiction. He further called on those already trapped in addiction to courageously step away and rebuild their lives.

