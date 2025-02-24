Cong to gherao Rajasthan Assembly over Indira Gandhi comment row

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly's budget session will resume on Monday after a two-day recess, but tensions remained high over the suspension of six Congress MLAs following their protest over remarks on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Congress party has decided to escalate its protest, issuing a whip and calling a meeting of the Legislature Party in the morning.

The deadlock, now in its third day, is expected to trigger heated confrontation in the House. If the Speaker calls for marshals to remove the suspended MLAs, the opposition is likely to strongly object.

The Congress leadership has strategized both inside and outside the Assembly, planning to gherao (surround) the premises in protest.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has not attended any budget session meetings so far, is expected to be present today. Meanwhile, senior leaders Sachin Pilot and Harish Chaudhary have remained absent from the scene.

In preparation for the Assembly siege, Congress leaders have been mobilizing party workers across districts, instructing them to gather in Jaipur.

The party's national President Mallikarjun Kharge has also sought updates from Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra regarding the developments.

Congress MLAs have been protesting inside the Assembly for the last two days. In fact, they had got their bedding and were staying in the Assembly as a mark of protest against the comment made by State Minister Avinash Gehlot with reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The six suspended MLAs are Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gesawat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar Jatav. They were suspended following their protest over BJP Minister Avinash Gehlot referring to Indira Gandhi as "aapki dadi (your grandmother)". The Minister made the remark on Friday while answering a question regarding hostels for working women. Soon after the remark, the Rajasthan Assembly witnessed chaos.

