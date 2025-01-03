Complaint filed against Prashant Kishor amid ongoing BPSC protests

Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the BPSC 70th Preliminary examination has taken a legal turn, with a complaint filed against Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party Chief, in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The complainant, Laddu Sahni, a resident of Bheriyahi Soti village under the Panapur police station area, has accused Kishor of threatening a group of BPSC candidates during his ongoing hunger strike in Patna's Gardanibagh.

The complaint, filed through advocate Prakash Kumar, cites various relevant sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court is set to hear the matter on January 10.

Advocate Prakash Kumar highlighted the alleged sequence of events: "The BPSC candidates were protesting peacefully at Gardanibagh. Prashant Kishor arrived at the site and misled and threatened the candidates, compelling us to seek legal recourse."

The case has been filed under section 115(2), 61(1), 191(1), 318(4) and 316(2) of BNS.

Kishor has been on a hunger strike since Thursday evening at the Gandhi Maidan here, standing in solidarity with BPSC candidates demanding the cancellation of the controversial 70th Preliminary examination. His actions have drawn significant public and political attention, creating pressure on the Bihar government.

On December 30 evening, Prashant Kishor and his associates allegedly threatened the BPSC candidates at the protest site in Patna's Gardanibagh.

A viral video has fuelled allegations that Kishor left the site during the police action on December 29, which led to injuries among the protesters.

BPSC candidates accused Kishor of abandoning them during a critical moment, diminishing their trust in his support.

They rejected his offer of help, pointing to his perceived failure during a confrontation with the police.

Kishor reportedly claimed that the candidates had requested blankets, which he provided, but they were now opposing him.

"You (Candidates) have asked for blankets from us and now you are opposing me," Kishor said as per the viral video.

The candidates denied this, stating they never sought help from him and criticised his approach as a veiled threat tied to his aid.

