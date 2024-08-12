Compassion, joy in Pinnawala elephant orphanage in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 12 (IANS) Under the guidance of elephant trainers, dozens of elephants in Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in Sri Lanka are crossing streets, passing through alleys and slopes, and finally wading into the Ma Oya River, about 200 meters north of the orphanage for bathing.

That was the attractive scene welcomed by tourists in two-storey cafes nearby.

The number of elephants had drastically reduced in Sri Lanka due to hunting by colonialists as well as poaching for ivory.

In 1975, the Department of Wildlife Conservation established the elephant orphanage by adopting seven orphan baby elephants. Over the past 40 years, the orphanage has adopted injured and astray elephants, and the number has increased to 69 elephants.

Primal, a 43-year-old elephant trainer, sees the elephants as his best friends, "I have been guarding them for 22 years, and I feel very happy and fulfilling," he told Xinhua news agency.

Primal still remembered an elephant called Migara. "Have you seen Migara, the elephant we sent to China more than 10 years ago? It grew taller, right?"

In February 2007, five-year-old Migara, born in the orphanage, was selected by the Sri Lankan president as a national gift to China to celebrate the establishment of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Now, Migara lives at Beijing Zoo.

According to Primal, raising elephant is costly. Fortunately, apart from ticket revenues, the elephants can make a living by themselves.

On average, an adult elephant produces over 100 kilograms of dung daily, and local paper companies use dung to make paper.

In a workshop by the roadside, elephant dung is made into paper, and then into bookmarks, greeting cards, notebooks, photo albums for tourists.

Guo Che, an eight-year-old boy from China, had close contact with the elephants for the first time, and was excited about the experience. "I love elephants so much. I am so happy my parents brought me to Sri Lanka."

