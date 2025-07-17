CMFRI's seed production technology wins top national recognition

Kochi, July 17 (IANS) The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has earned national acclaim after its seed production technology for Giant Trevally, a high-value marine species, was selected among the top five fisheries innovations in the country by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The recognition highlights the technology's pivotal role in advancing sustainable mariculture in India. The innovation was officially unveiled by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“The technology is set to significantly enhance the production of this commercially valuable species, contributing to India’s seafood security and blue economy,” said Dr Grinson George, Director of CMFRI.

The Giant Trevally (Caranx ignobilis) is a fast-growing, hardy species known for its adaptability across diverse marine and estuarine environments such as cages, pens, and coastal ponds. Its ability to tolerate wide ranges of salinity and water quality, coupled with its rapid growth, makes it an ideal choice for marine aquaculture. It is also prized in the seafood market, fetching between Rs 400 to 700 per kg.

Compared to pompanos, Giant Trevally demonstrates superior growth performance, reaching 500 g in just five months and up to 1 kg within eight months using pellet-based feed under CMFRI’s standardised farming protocols.

The breakthrough was developed by scientists at CMFRI’s Vizhinjam Regional Centre, who overcame significant challenges posed by the species’ preference for open waters and complex reproductive biology.

“This achievement is a major milestone for India’s mariculture sector,” said Dr George. “Our focus now is on optimising breeding protocols and refining larval rearing techniques to enable large-scale seed production.”

Belonging to the Carangidae family, Giant Trevally is not only a popular table fish but also has immense potential for commercial aquaculture. CMFRI’s success is expected to pave the way for scaling up production and expanding the species’ farming across India's coastal regions.

