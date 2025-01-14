CM Nitish Kumar at LJP(RV) office for Dahi-Chura feast, host Chirag Paswan absent

Patna, Jan 14 (IANS) The Dahi-Chura feast hosted by the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Patna on the occasion of Makar Sankranti sparked significant political discussion on Tuesday.

The arrival of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, was a noteworthy moment that could have underlined camaraderie or strategic alignment. However, the absence of host Chirag Paswan to personally welcome the dignitaries became the topic of discussion. Instead, the party’s state president Raju Tiwari and other senior leaders welcomed CM Nitish Kumar and other guests.

Upon his arrival, CM Nitish Kumar paid tribute to the late Ram Vilas Paswan by offering flowers to his photo, a gesture that highlighted the deep respect between the two leaders despite changing political dynamics over the years. He also interacted briefly with party workers before leaving.

The absence of Chirag Paswan, the host, during CM Nitish Kumar’s visit, prompted speculation about the political implications of the incident. This absence has led to speculation about whether it was a mere scheduling oversight or carried political undertones.

Chirag Paswan’s decision to be absent during such a significant moment is being analysed as a potential message in the complex political dynamics of Bihar. Addressing the situation, LJP (RV) state president Raju Tiwari clarified that the Chief Minister arrived ahead of schedule, and Chirag Paswan was on his way at the time.

He emphasized the warm relationship between CM Nitish Kumar and the party, describing him as a "guardian" and welcoming his unplanned visit.

"Nitish Kumar paid tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan and informally said the LJP office "my house" -- is significant for us. He is our guardian," Tiwari said.

Chirag Paswan also invited leaders from across the NDA alliance, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal. However, they were also missing when the Chief Minister arrived at the venue.

This incident serves as a reminder of how such cultural occasions are layered with political symbolism, with every gesture, timing, and remark becoming fodder for analysis in the intricate web of Bihar politics.

