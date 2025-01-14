Amit Shah celebrates Makar Sankranti in Gujarat, flies kite

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the Makar Sankranti festival, also known as Uttarayan, on Tuesday by taking to kite-flying, along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Amit Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Cooperation Ministry, visited the Shantiniketan Society in Ahmedabad's Memnagar and participated in the festivities. He also extended good wishes to the society residents on the auspicious occasion.

Earlier, the Home Minister was given a warm welcome by the residents of Shantiniketan Society, including women and children. They decorated the area with beautiful colourful kites and rangoli, to welcome him.

While the Union Minister flew a kite to celebrate the festival, the adjacent houses saw hundreds of locals flocking to their rooftops and terraces for a glimpse of the Home Minister.

Sharing the photos of kite-flying festivities on his X handle, Gujarat CM Patel extended greetings to everyone on Makar Sankranti.

Earlier, the Home Minister also took to the social media platform 'X' and greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"Makar Sankranti is a festival of unwavering faith in Indian culture and tradition. Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on this holy festival of energy, enthusiasm and progress," he posted on X.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated every year on January 14, marks the first day of the Sun's transit into the Makara (Capricorn zodiac sign), marking the end of the Winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It is known by different names in different regions including Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Maghi in Punjab.

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as 'Uttarayan'. Kite flying is the most popular custom during 'Uttarayan' with people gathering on their rooftops to immerse themselves in kite flying festivities and also engaging in friendly kite-fights in the clear skies.

