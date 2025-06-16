CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 250 Rakshabandhan 'Shagun' for 1.28 cr 'Ladli Behna Yojana' beneficiaries

Bhopal, June 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced an additional Rs 250 as ‘Rakshabandhan Shagun’ (gift) for women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana, raising the total monthly assistance to Rs 1,500 for the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival.

He also announced that gradually, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,000 per month.

Rakshabandhan, often simply called Rakhi, is a cherished festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana -- typically falling in August -- it is marked by a symbolic ritual in which a sister ties a rakhi, a sacred thread or amulet, around her brother’s wrist.

The announcement was made during a public event in Bargi, Jabalpur, where the Chief Minister transferred Rs 2,080 crore to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women as part of the scheme’s 25th installment.

"Our government is fully committed to empowering women, with the welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters being our highest priority. Today, at a programme held in the Bargi Assembly constituency of Jabalpur, over Rs 2,080 crore was seamlessly transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries through a single click, covering multiple welfare schemes, including the 25th installment of the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana,” the Chief Minister wrote on his X handle.

The Ladli Behna Yojana, launched in June 2023, aims to empower women economically and socially by providing direct financial support. Initially, the scheme offered Rs 1,000 per month to married women aged 21 to 60.

Over time, the amount was increased to Rs 1,250 during Rakshabandhan 2023. With the latest festive, eligible women will receive Rs 1,500 in August 2025.

Chief Minister Yadav also reiterated the government’s commitment to gradually increasing the monthly assistance to Rs 3,000, fulfilling a long-term promise to enhance women’s financial independence.

“All our sisters will soon receive Rs 3,000 per month,” Chief Minister Yadav said.

The event in Jabalpur was part of a larger outreach programme where the Chief Minister also disbursed Rs 341 crore to 56.68 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme and Rs 150 crore to 6,821 underprivileged families through the Sambal Yojana.

Additionally, Rs 39.14 crore was transferred to over 27 lakh women for LPG cylinder refills under the state’s gas subsidy initiative.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav emphasised the transformative impact of the Ladli Behna Yojana, noting that the scheme has disbursed over Rs 28,000 crore across 25 installments since its inception.

He highlighted the government’s vision to integrate the scheme with national social security programmes such as the Atal Pension Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojanas, ensuring long-term financial security for women.

