CM Yogi Adityanath renames Akbarpur bus stand as Shravan Dham bus stand

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, during a programme in Ambedkar Nagar (UP), announced the renaming of 'Akbarpur' bus stand to ‘Shravan Dham bus stand’ and added that similarly, tanda bus stand will be named as Jairam Verma bus stand in hounour of late Jairam Verma.

Pointing to ‘Shravan Dham bus stand’, the Chief Minister emphasised that the move is a “tribute to the cultural and mythological legacy of Shravan Kumar from the Ramayana”.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during his visit to the district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 194 development projects worth Rs 1,184 crore. The event also marked the inauguration of 102 projects and the laying of the foundation stone for 92 schemes.

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, primarily Samajwadi Party and Congress, for 'family-centric' politics, he said, "Some people do not like the development of the state, they only like the development of their own family."

Without mentioning the name of any political party or their leader, he said, "There are some people who engage in caste politics for their own electoral gains. They divide the society. They dim the enthusiasm and excitement of festivals. The time has come to expose such people."

Emphasising the government's zero tolerance policy, the Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is now riot-free and crime-free. He further warned that those who threaten the safety of the daughters and businessmen will be severely punished.

Notably, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sought to know the number of candidates from PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) communities included in the list of newly recruited constables in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav's statement during a press conference comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government distributed appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited constables, including 12,000 women.

"No government can do recruitments by tweaking the rules. The BJP levels allegations against us, so that questions on the count of PDA and who is snatching their rights are not asked. This is their propaganda. No one can do propaganda better than the BJP," said Yadav.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.