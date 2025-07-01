Club WC: Fluminense eliminate Inter Milam to enter quarterfinals 

Charlotte (USA), July 1 (IANS) Fluminense FC stunned UEFA Champions League finalists FC Internazionale Milano with a 2-0 victory to advance to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinals at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday (IST).

The Brazilians impressed from the off and their early pressure paid off when they turned an Inter giveaway into a third-minute lead.

Rene started the quick counter-attack by getting the ball out wide to Jhon Arias, whose cross was deflected by Alessandro Bastoni. The ball sailed over two Inter defenders in the penalty area and landed in front of Cano, who headed the ball between goalkeeper Jan Sommer’s legs and into the net, FIFA reports.

Fluminense had a chance to make it 2-0 in the 30th minute. Jhon Arias’ curling strike forced Sommer into a diving save, and the rebound fell to Samuel Xavier, who missed the open net by pulling his shot wide of the far post.

Inter owned 66 per cent possession in the first half but produced the same number of shots as Fluminense (5) before stepping up their efforts in the second period.

In the 69th minute. Lautaro Martinez headed down a cross in the box to Stefan de Vrij, but the center-back nudged his right-footed shot wide of the post. Six minutes later, Dimarco whipped a free-kick just wide of the right post.

The Italian side continued to turn up the pressure. In the 82nd minute, Esposito’s close-range volley forced the Fluminense goalkeeper into his most difficult save. Martinez then had space again in the box but crashed his shot off the inside of the post.

But as pressure mounted, Inter were caught by a classic sucker-punch in the third minute of added time, when Hercules's left-footed shot at the top of the box beat Sommer to seal Flu's last-eight spot.

