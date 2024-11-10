Clinical bowling effort helps Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Nov 9 (IANS) A clinical bowling performance helped Sri Lanka to a comprehensive four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first match of the two-match T20I series here on Saturday.

Dunith Wellalage claimed 3-20 while Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana claimed 2-14, 2-30, and 2-25 respectively as New Zealand were bowled out for 135 in 19.3 overs after the Black Caps won the toss and elected to bat first at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

With superb efforts from Wellalage, Theekshana, and Thursra, New Zealand was soon reduced to 31/3 in the Power Play, from which they did not recover. Glenn Phillips (13) and Michael Bracewell (27) scored 53, but a couple of quick wickets halted their progress once again as the hosts' bowlers kept pegging at the rival batting lineup.

The New Zealand innings was boosted by Ish Sodhi and Foulkes's 39-run partnership, which is New Zealand's highest for the ninth wicket in T20Is and breaks the record of 38 between Santner and Ish Sodhi.

That partnership helped New Zealand reach a paltry score of 135 which proved insufficient eventually even though New Zealand bowlers struck a few early blows. Kusal Mendis was dismissed for a duck, trapped LBW by Mitchell Santner, who returned to the side after missing the third Test against India in Mumbai.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera took the score to 43. New Zealand claimed two early wickets but handy contributions by Perera, who scored a 17-ball 23 (2x4, 1x6), Kamindu Mendis (23) and an unbeaten 35 off 28 balls by skipper Charith Asalanka, besides a run-a-ball 22 by Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka reach the target with an over to spare. Wellalage blasted a four and six in the final three balls of the 19th over to take Sri Lanka to 140/6 and seal a four-wicket win.

Zakary Foulkes, who scored an unbeaten 27, claimed three wickets for 20 runs for a brilliant all-round effort but in the end, it was not enough to thwart Sri Lanka from taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 135 all out in 19/3 overs (Michael Bracewell 27, Zakary Foulkes 27 not out; Dunith Wellalage 3-20, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-20, Nuwan Thushara 2-14) lost to Sri Lanka 140/6 in 19 overs (Charith Asalanka 35 not out; Zakary Foulkes 3-20) by four wickets.

