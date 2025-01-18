Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson shut down split rumours as they hold hands in India

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were photographed holding hands and smiling while out and about in Mumbai, India.

The two were seen in Mumbai on Friday. Martin is currently there with his band Coldplay, where they are playing multiple shows on their sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour,reports people.com.

In the photos, Martin went for comfort-casual in a long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants and white sneakers, complete with a black graphic baseball cap.

Johnson, 35, wore a similar hat and fitted black tank midi dress, with a gray sweater tied around her waist and black sneakers, waving to the camera at one point.

Martin and Johnson were first linked in the fall of 2017 and made their first public appearance together at Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection event in January 2018.

A source told people.com in March 2024 that the couple had actually been engaged for “years” after first sparking rumors in 2020 but “were in no rush to get married.”

When breakup rumors began swirling over the summer, a representative for Johnson shut them down, saying that the pair were “happily together.”

“Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now,” a source said.

“They both love their career. They are balancing things the best they can.”

The musician called the Madame Web actress one of his “best friends" in an interview with Rolling Stone published on December 19, 2024.

Though Rolling Stone reported that the “Clocks” singer did not want to discuss his relationship with Johnson, as he didn’t feel it was his story to tell, he did say the pair listened to Kacey Musgraves’ album Golden Hour together only a few days earlier.

Martin is father to daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The duo famously announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, and finalised their divorce one year later.

