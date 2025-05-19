Chirag Paswan demands strict action against Vijay Shah for remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Patna, May 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Food Processing and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned the objectionable remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated officer of the Indian Army.

Speaking to the media in Hajipur on Monday, Paswan said: “There is no one above the Indian defence forces. We live safely only because of our soldiers. Anyone — whether a Madhya Pradesh minister or anyone else — who compares our armed forces with families of terrorists has made a shameful and unacceptable statement.”

He added: “If such a statement had come from any leader of my party, I would have immediately expelled that person for life. Such statements dishonour the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.”

While distancing his party from the incident, Paswan urged his ally, the BJP, to take swift and appropriate action.

“Being a part of the NDA, I can only advise the BJP to act firmly. I have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stands for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, and who holds the Indian defence forces in the highest regard,” he said.

The controversy erupted after Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah allegedly made disparaging comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had addressed the media during Operation Sindoor.

Following a suo motu order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, an FIR has been directed to be filed against Shah.

Further escalating the matter, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three senior IPS officers to probe the incident and submit a report.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, has been widely lauded for her service.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with growing calls for accountability and respect towards armed forces personnel.

