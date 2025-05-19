Centre to invest additional Rs 1,000 cr for inland waterways in northeast by 2026

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The government is developing robust waterway infrastructure in Assam and the northeast with projects worth Rs 1,000 crore on the anvil, targeted for completion by 2026, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Monday.

In the last two years, more than Rs 1,000 crore has been invested, with Rs 300 crore worth of projects already completed.

“Following my review of ongoing works in the region, we are on track to complete the remaining Rs 700 crore projects by the end of 2025,” said the minister, while reviewing the ongoing projects in Assam and the northeast with senior officials.

The minister underscored the need to complete the projects on time in line with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat.

“Northeast is the topmost priority for PM Narendra Modi ji, our work in the region must sync with the vision of Viksit Bharat,” asserted Sonowal at the meeting.

“These efforts aim to boost cargo and passenger movement, improve last-mile connectivity, promote economic growth in the northeast, and align with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through sustainable and inclusive transport solutions,” he added.

The Central government is actively developing key infrastructure projects along NW2 (Brahmaputra) and NW16 (Barak), including the construction of passenger vessels of various capacities, terminal facilities, and capacity-building initiatives.

Sonowal also reviewed progress on the proposed Inland Water Transport (IWT) project at Doyang Lake, and assessed the potential of Noune and Shilloi Lakes in Nagaland for water sports and tourism.

Feasibility studies for IWT development on the Tiawng and Chhimtuipui rivers in Mizoram, as well as on Umiam Lake and the Ummgot River (NW106) in Meghalaya, were also reviewed.

“Since 2014, the Modi government has revived this once-neglected mode of transport, especially through the Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16) rivers. Schemes like Jalvahak are encouraging businesses to adopt this economical, efficient, and eco-friendly mode, reducing pressure on road and rail, and positioning Assam as a key driver in India’s journey towards a self-reliant economy by 2047,” said the minister.

Sonowal also noted progress on the proposed Water Metro services in Guwahati and Dhubri, with a Rs 315 crore investment and two electric catamarans being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

