China's Shi Yuqi, Korea's An Se-young win titles at badminton Japan Open

Tokyo (Japan), July 20 (IANS) China's Shi Yuqi claimed the men's singles title in the BWF Japan Open badminton championship here on Sunday, while Olympic champion An Se-young of South Korea secured the women's singles crown in a dominant display, emerging on top in the USD 950,000 prize money event played at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Facing defending champion Alex Lanier of France, Shi seized control when tied 17-17 in the first game, reeling off four straight points to claim it before clinching the second 21-15 for the victory. Shi, who has experienced fluctuating form this year due to gastrointestinal issues, dominated the first game in the semifinals, winning 21-12, reports Xinhua.

The second game proved far tougher, with Shi, the highest seed remaining after the early exits of the top two seeds, securing his berth in the final by beating French shuttler Christo Popov, saving three game points before clinching it 28-26.

An Se-young continued her remarkable season, overpowering China's Wang Zhiyi in just 42 minutes. The Olympic champion triumphed 21-12, 21-10, capturing her sixth title from seven BWF World Tour tournaments entered this year.

Earlier on Saturday, World No. 1 An Se-young cruised past Japan's Riko Gunji 21-12, 21-10 to reach her sixth final of the year. China's second seed Wang Zhiyi made it to the final by defeating home favourite Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-18.

China emerged as the most successful team overall. Alongside Shi's gold and Wang's silver, they secured victories in two doubles events at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning successfully defended their women's doubles title, defeating Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-15, 21-14. In the mixed doubles, Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin overcame Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in a 62-minute thriller, winning 21-19, 16-21, 21-15.

The men's doubles title went to South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae, who defeated Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-16, 21-17.

