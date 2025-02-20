China hails India's powerful, rising influence in Asia

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) In yet another sign of thawing ties between the two countries, a Chinese diplomat on Thursday hailed India's ascent in the Asia Power Index that was released last year.

"India has become the 3rd most powerful and influential country in Asia, after the US and China," Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, posted on X citing the 2024 Asia Power Index by Australia's Sydney-based Lowy Institute.

The report released in September 2024 had placed India as the third-most powerful nation in Asia, behind only the United States and China, highlighting India's remarkable improvement in various categories, particularly in Diplomatic Influence, which surged due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's increased international engagements.

As India overtook Japan to grab the third spot in the Asia Power Index, several leaders attributed the country's ascent to PM Modi's visionary leadership and global strategy.

"India's rise is no accident. This is the direct result of Prime Minister Modi's aggressive diplomatic strategy and his bold ambitions to reshape India's place in the world. Without his leadership, India would still be languishing behind, but today, we see a nation on the verge of superpower status," stressed Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to the Lowy Institute, the Asia Power Index consisted of eight measures of power, 30 thematic sub-measures and 131 indicators. The Index ranked 27 countries and territories in terms of their capacity to shape their external environment — its scope reaching as far west as Pakistan, as far north as Russia, and as far into the Pacific as Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

The government listed three major factors behind India's rise in the index, including economic growth, future prospects and diplomatic influence.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has gained greater international recognition. India's non-aligned strategic position has made it possible for New Delhi to effectively navigate complex international waters. India ranked sixth in terms of diplomatic interactions in 2023, reflecting its active participation in multilateral forums," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, last year.

The strained relations between India and China are showing some improvement following the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in Kazan in October 2024.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism between India and China on January 27.

The two sides not only decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025 but also agreed, in principle, to resume direct air services between the two countries.

Analysts reckon that the Chinese diplomat's post on Thursday could be part of both countries deciding to utilise 2025 - the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-China diplomatic relations - to redouble public diplomacy efforts, create better awareness about each other and restore mutual trust and confidence among the public, as it was agreed during Foreign Secretary Misri's visit to Beijing, last month.

