China announces strong table tennis squad for Hangzhou Asian Games

Beijing, July 10 (IANS) China, the dominant force in Asian Games, announced the country's table tennis squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games, featuring star players like Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng.

In an announcement, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) said that based on the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings from July 4, China's coaching group took into consideration players' styles and techniques, the arrangement of different events, and players' results against main opponents.

The men's team consists of Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun, while the women's team comprises Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong, reports Xinhua.

The top two ranked players Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong will represent China in the men's singles, while the women's singles participants are Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi.

As for the doubles events, reigning world champions Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong will compete in the men's doubles, along with Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun. The women's doubles contestants are Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who claimed the title at the World Championships in 2019 and 2021, and Chen Meng and Wang Yidi, winners at the 2023 Worlds in Durban, South Africa.

Two-time world champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will feature in the mixed doubles, alongside Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi.

"The Hangzhou Asian Games plays a pivotal role in our preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I believe that my players can win at last on home soil," commented Li Sun, chief coach of China's table tennis team.

Discussing players competing in several events, Li added, "Our players may compete in different events at the Paris Olympic Games, so the Asian Games will be a good test for them on how to adjust themselves between different categories and maintain fitness."

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8.

China dominated table tennis at the Asian Games with 129 medals including 66 gold, 37 silver and 26 bronze. Japan are the second most successful team with 80 medals including 20 gold, 18 silver and 42 bronze.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.