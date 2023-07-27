Chhattisgarh: Hostel employee's husband held for raping 6-yr-old girl in Sukma

Sukma, July 27 (IANS) A female employee’s husband, who allegedly raped a six-year-old girl student in the hostel of a residential school in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 22 and 23.

Sukma’s Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan, said, “The girl was raped in a Porta Cabin school hostel in ​​the district. The police started searching for the accused and after investigation; the husband of the class IV employee of the residential school, Raju was arrested.”

It may be noted that the girl students reside in the hostel of the Porta Cabin residential school in ​​Sukma district.

The girls ate food and slept at night. An unknown young man came in the night and raped the girl. When the girl students woke up, the accused ran away. Later, the family members of the girl came to the hostel and took her home with them.

After the matter reached the police, they started searching for the accused.

There are many CCTV cameras installed in the hostel where the girl students live, but all are switched off. Due to this, the police had to struggle a lot to find the accused. Finally, the police managed to arrest the culprit, and the girl student has identified the accused.

