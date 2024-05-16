Assam Police bust cybercrime network, 14 arrested

Guwahati, May 16 (IANS) Assam Police have busted a cybercrime network in the state with the arrest of 14 individuals for duping people of their hard-earned money, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Morigaon district, Samiran Baishya, told IANS, “In an overnight operation that began late on Tuesday night, we arrested 14 persons involved in cybercrime activities. Two of them were taken into custody from the Hengrabari area in Guwahati, while the others were arrested from different places in Morigaon district.”

The police have seized 362 SIM cards, 11 PAN cards, 50 bank passbooks, and 25 ATM cards along with three laptops and 34 mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons.

“In the last one-and-a-half years, we have nabbed more than 200 cybercriminals and seized over 8,000 SIM cards from their possession,” Baishya added.

The 14 accused persons will be produced before the court on Thursday.

