Nigerian woman held in Goa with drugs valued at Rs 15 lakh

Panaji, May 16 (IANS) A Nigerian woman has been arrested in Goa for allegedly possessing drugs valued at Rs 15 lakh, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Faith Chiemerie, 24. She came to Goa from Bengaluru by bus, the police said.

The police have seized 150 grams of amphetamine and 100 grams of ganja from her possession.

Police said that the accused had come to India on a 'Student Visa' intending to study at Lucknow University. However, she never visited the Uttar Pradesh capital city.

"We arrested her at Mapusa in North Goa and found drugs in her possession valued at Rs 15 lakh. We are investigating to whom she was supplying the drugs in Goa and the source of procuring them," a police officer said.

"Initial questioning revealed that she had come to Goa along with the contraband for further sale and distribution," the official added.

