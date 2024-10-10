Chennaiyin FC Under-12 drawn with Liverpool, Inter Milan in Norwich City Mina Cup UK

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC's Under-12 side to represent India on an international stage at the Norwich City Mina Cup UK, taking place on October 12 and 13 at Norwich City FC’s state-of-the-art training facility in England, The Marina Machans have been drawn in Group 4 alongside top clubs Liverpool (England), Inter Milan (Italy) and Empire Football Club (UAE) as 16 teams are divided into four groups for the event.

Chennaiyin FC will be the only Indian club to participate in the prestigious tournament which will feature 16 teams, including some of the world’s biggest football clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter Milan, SL Benfica, Leeds United, Feyenoord Rotterdam and Borussia Dortmund.

This opportunity provides the young players a chance to gain invaluable international exposure, compete at a high level, and further hone their skills against elite opposition.

A 15-member Chennaiyin team flew out to England late on Wednesday along with the coaching staff.

"The Mina Cup UK offers an outstanding platform for young footballers to showcase their talent, and we are excited to send this promising Chennaiyin FC team to compete against some of the world’s top clubs. We are grateful to Norwich City FC for this opportunity and are eager to continue strengthening our partnership in all areas moving forward,” club vice president Ekansh Gupta said.

The nine-a-side tournament will also be the only qualifying event in the UK for the 2025 Mina Cup, considered among the world’s leading youth competitions.

"It’s with great pride that we welcome Chennaiyin FC to Norwich to participate in the tournament and offer their academy players a truly unique experience. When we announced our partnership with Chennaiyin, we were very clear that this wouldn’t be a superficial partnership, and we hope hosting Chennaiyin vs Liverpool and Inter Milan is proof of our commitment,” said Sam Jeffery, Commercial Director, Norwich City FC.

Each team will play three matches in the initial group stage, with the top two advancing to the Gold Cup and the bottom two to the Silver Cup. Both Cup phases include another group stage with three additional games. Teams will then compete in two placement matches based on their standings, ensuring eight games and concrete development for all participants.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.