Chengdu to host 'best World Games in our life', says IWGA president

Chengdu, Aug 5 (IANS) With two days to go for the opening ceremony of the 12th World Games, International World Games Association (IWGA) President Jose Perurena Lopez has declared that Chengdu's preparations have exceeded all expectations, positioning the event to make history.

"My expectation two years ago was high, high, high, but I think it's covered all my expectations," Perurena told Xinhua on Tuesday. "We guarantee Chengdu will organise the best World Games in our life, because the quality of the venue, the quality of the volunteers, and the quality of the organising committee are of a higher professional standard."

The Games' inaugural torch relay, integrating China's ancient heritage with modern sporting spirit, left a profound impression on the IWGA leadership. The torch, named "Zhu Meng"- meaning "Bamboo Dream" and symbolising the pursuit of dreams - was inspired by the bronze sculptures of Sanxingdui and the bamboo forests of Sichuan. The relay began at the Sanxingdui Museum, where the flame was kindled using green energy technology by former curators of the site.

The 11-kilometre relay route spanned six cultural landmarks across the cities of Chengdu, Deyang, and Meishan, including the Jinsha Ruins, Chengdu Panda Base, and the Three Su Shrines, reports Xinhua.

"This is something we can easily bring together," noted IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow, emphasising the relay's cultural resonance. Perurena added that it motivated the population and showcased "different scenarios, different cities" globally, receiving "very, very positive feedback" internationally.

The World Games' role in promoting sports outside the Olympic programme was underscored by both leaders. Perurena highlighted its function as a proving ground: "We represent the sports that are recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but are not in the Olympic Games. They need our Games to show they are ready."

Gossow reinforced this, noting the growing convergence. "When you look at the IOC's choice of sports for future Olympics, nearly all are World Games sports," he said, further challenging perceptions. "Being Olympic or non-Olympic is not a sign of being good or worse."

Having hosted the 2023 FISU World University Games, Chengdu's accelerated development stunned IWGA officials. Gossow, who attended the University Games in Chengdu, observed: "I'm even more impressed by how much more effort they put now into promoting the World Games. The venues, the look of the Games, and all the services."

Adding significance to Chengdu's hosting, China will field its largest delegation ever - 489 members, including 321 athletes competing across 28 sports. The team will debut in 12 sports like floorball and powerboating, and marks China's first inclusion of para-athletes at the Games.

Running from August 7 to 17, the Chengdu World Games will feature 34 sports, 60 disciplines, and 256 events with approximately 5,000 athletes from around 110 countries and regions competing.

