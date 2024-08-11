Chelsea sign Pedro Neto for seven-year contract

London, Aug 11 (IANS) Chelsea on Sunday announced the signing of Portuguese international Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers, marking a significant addition to the club's roster. The 24-year-old winger has signed a seven-year contract with the London club and is set to begin training at Cobham in the coming days.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Pedro Neto shared, "I feel really grateful to have joined this club. I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt," Pedro said in a statement released by the club.

Pedro’s football journey began in the youth system of Braga, where his prodigious talent quickly became evident. He made his first-team debut in May 2017 and left a mark by scoring in a 4-0 victory over Nacional. At just 17 years, two months, and five days old, he became the third-youngest scorer in Braga’s history.

His impressive performances earned him a two-year loan move to Italian giants Lazio, where he won the Coppa Italia. The switch was made permanent ahead of the 2018/19 season, and shortly after, Pedro completed a transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2019.

Neto made an immediate impact at Wolves, scoring and assisting on his debut in a 4-0 win over Pyunik in the UEFA Europa League. His dynamic play quickly cemented his place in the Wolves' attack, where he made 135 appearances and became a fan favorite. Last season, he was involved in 11 goals in just 20 Premier League appearances, underlining his importance to the team.

Pedro Neto's consistent performances at the club level also earned him a place in the Portugal national squad, where he has won ten caps. His most recent appearance came during this summer’s European Championship, showcasing his growing influence on the international stage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.