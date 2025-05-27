Chelsea announce 23-man travelling squad for UECL final against Betis

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Enzo Maresca has named a 23-man travelling squad for their UEFA Europa Conference League final against Real Betis in Poland, scheduled to be played on Thursday (IST)

The Blues squad touched down in Wroclaw on Tuesday and will travel to the Wrocław Stadium, where Maresca, Reece James and Levi Colwill will undertake pre-match press conference duties, as confirmed by the club. A training session at the stadium will then take place.

Marcus Bettinelli, Wesley Fofana, Aaron Anselmino and Romeo Lavia are not registered for the competition but have also travelled with the squad.

Among the group that has travelled are Academy graduates Lucas Bergstrom, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong, and Tyrique George.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto are also among the defensive contingent.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Mathis Amougou and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are the midfielders in the squad, while Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer and Marc Guiu are included further upfield.

Christopher Nkunku returns to the squad following an injury, as does Nicolas Jackson, who missed the final two league fixtures due to suspension.

Enzo Maresca's side come to Poland aiming for a unique first - win and they will become the first team to triumph in all five of UEFA's major men's senior club competitions, the Blues having already won two editions of the UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and two editions of the defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Chelsea squad for Conference League final

Goalkeepers: Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Reece James

Midfielders: Mathis Amougou, Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Tyrique George, Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho

