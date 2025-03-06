Champions Trophy: South Africa are still evolving as a team, insists coach Walter

Lahore, March 6 (IANS) South Africa head coach Rob Walter has insisted that his team are still evolving as a team, despite their 50-run defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final to New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium.

South Africa were made to toil hard as New Zealand posted 362/6, the highest-ever score in the tournament's history. In reply, the Proteas could make 312/9 in their 50 overs, with Davi Miller making an unbeaten 67-ball century.

"We had guys contributing significantly with the bat. From a bowling point of view, I think our biggest development was our accuracy, and that's something that we've been working really hard on. Every game we play is a learning opportunity and we just keep trying to take the little lessons.

“This was a hard lesson. You feel it a little bit more because it's the end of a campaign, but we certainly continue to keep learning. We're still evolving as a team. There's no doubt in my mind. We're two-and-half years to the 2027 World Cup and that's the eyes on the prize," said Walter post-game.

He also felt the middle overs of batting innings of both innings proved to be the difference in the match, as New Zealand surged ahead due to the 164-run stand for the second wicket between centurions Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

“We just lost a few key wickets in the middle. If we managed to maintain a strong partnership there, I think it would have been a pretty tight finish. Yes, we could bemoan our execution a little bit; certainly you'll never question the effort of the guys.

“We sort of threw whatever we could at them, but unfortunately we couldn't break that partnership, which really set them up to push towards the end. We certainly tried to change the pace, but I think the ball wasn't really gripping at that stage in the early phases, so the ball kept sliding on.

"I mean, it was a pretty good batting wicket. I don't think you can score 360 if it's not a good batting wicket. So no, through no lack of effort, I don't think. Blackcaps spinners have bowled well for the whole competition thus far. Santner is a quality operator and the ball did spin a bit more in the second innings, no doubt about that," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.