Champions Trophy: 'Showered with so much care and love,' says Ravindra after century on injury return

Rawalpindi, Feb 25 (IANs) New Zealand young batter Rachin Ravindra credited love and support from fans and team management for an emphatic return after suffering a freak on-field accident, which he labelled a 'weird moment’, in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy.

During the ODI tri-series earlier this month, Ravindra was forced out from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball while attempting a catch in the 38th over of their match against Pakistan. Dealing with both a nasty laceration and also having to navigate return-to-play protocols, from the incident he suffered against Pakistan earlier in the month, Ravindra showed no signs of being hindered by his adverse tournament preparations.

The 25-year-old star made not only an emphatic return against Bangladesh but also one that also slots him in the history books. He became the first player in history to score a century on debut in both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy. In the process, he also completed 1000 runs in ODI cricket in his 26th innings, the fifth fastest for New Zealand.

Rachin's superb century of 112 off 105 on his Champions Trophy debut handed New Zealand their semifinal spot at the marquee ICC event with a comfortable five-wicket win against Bangladesh on Monday evening.

“It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment,” he told the media after New Zealand’s victory. “In terms of the Black Caps setup, thanks to the coaches, (doctor), and physio, I’ve been able to come out of it reasonably well."

“I’ve been showered with so much care and love and it really does make me seriously happy knowing how many people care about me and I’m very grateful to everyone who’s reached out and given their support, so thank you for that. I’m extremely grateful for the love and support of everyone," he added.

And while Ravindra fired with the bat, New Zealand also benefitted from the bowling of right-arm spinner Michael Bracewell, who finished with 4-26 from his 10 overs.

“‘Beastie’ (Bracewell) bowled out of his skin. The development of him as a cricketer over the last few years has been amazing to watch. He’s learning his craft so well, and seeing him be so consistent, as he is recently, is amazing.

“It gives so much depth to our spin attack. Obviously led by ‘Sant’ (Mitchell Santner), who’s a world-class bowler, one of the best in the world, and having someone like ‘Mike’ (Bracewell) to supplement him in that is great," Ravindra said.

