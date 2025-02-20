Champions Trophy: Pakistan team arrives in Dubai ahead of blockbuster match against India

Dubai, Feb 20 (IANS) The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan arrived in Dubai on Thursday ahead of their second Champions Trophy 2025 match against arch-rivals India on February 23. The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) social media account shared the video of the squad leaving the Dubai airport and boarding the team bus for their hotel.

The squad arrived alongside six Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who will oversee preparations for the blockbuster encounter between defending champions Pakistan and India. All of India’s Champions Trophy matches will be played at the same venue.

After their arrival, the Pakistan team will rest before beginning training on Friday at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy for the crucial must-win encounter.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan were fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The penalty was imposed after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was found to be one over short of the required rate despite time allowances being considered.

"Pakistan have been fined 5 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday," ICC said in a statement.

Earlier, Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament due to an oblique injury. The left-hander sustained the injury while fielding early in the second over of the game. The ICC approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for the injured Zaman. Fakhar Zaman was the only player in the Pakistan squad who had played in the last edition of the Champions Trophy which was held in 2017.

Pakistan have to win the match against India on Sunday to maintain their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stage.

