Champions Trophy: New Zealand, South Africa square up in bid to erase past heartbreaks

Lahore, March 4 (IANS) Two of world cricket’s most consistent yet luckless teams, South Africa and New Zealand, are set to face off in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both sides, known for their heartbreaks in major tournaments, now stand on the cusp of another shot at glory.

New Zealand has often had the upper hand in ICC knockout clashes, most memorably eliminating South Africa in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. While those scars may have faded over time, the Proteas still carry the weight of an elusive global title. New Zealand, on the other hand, have come agonisingly close in recent years, including the controversial 2019 World Cup final. With both teams evenly matched, this encounter promises another enthralling chapter in their long-standing rivalry.

Playing in Lahore appears to benefit both teams, given the high-scoring conditions. South Africa’s top order, led by skipper Temba Bavuma, will be keen to put up a formidable total, with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller in their ranks. For New Zealand, the ever-reliable Kane Williamson holds the key, having scored a century against South Africa in the tri-nation seires leading up to the tournament. Supported by Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips, the Kiwis possess a well-rounded batting unit capable of taking on the Proteas’ potent attack.

The battle of the pacers could be decisive, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen going up against New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson. Both teams have suffered injury setbacks in their fast-bowling ranks but remain equipped with quality seamers.Both teams are evenly set up in the spin department as well. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell will be looking to match up against South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamzi.

With aging stalwarts like Williamson (34) and Miller (35), this could be one of their last opportunities to claim an ICC ODI title. Miller, known for his clutch performances, will look to play a defining role, just as he did in South Africa’s past knockout encounters. Meanwhile, Williamson’s ability to anchor and accelerate in pressure situations remains invaluable for the Black Caps.

With an average first-innings score of 316.5 at this venue in recent ODIs, expect another run-fest. The forecast for the match remains clear, ensuring an uninterrupted spectacle. Given the firepower on both sides, this match could go down to the wire, with the team handling pressure better likely to emerge victorious.

When: Wednesday, March 5

Where: Gaddafi Stadium

Time: The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2 pm.

Broadcast details: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

