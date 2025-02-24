Champions Trophy: Indian team management will be extremely happy with near-perfect execution, says Paranjape

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Jatin Paranjape, the former India cricketer and national selector, stated that the current team management will be thrilled with the near-flawless execution by the Rohit Sharma-led side in registering a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

At the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, India bowled out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking 3-40 and Hardik Pandya picking 2-31, while Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana took a scalp each.

In reply, Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 100, his 51st ODI century, and also passed the 14,000 runs mark in the format as India chased down 242 with 45 balls to spare. The win has meant that India have all but secured the spot in the semi-finals with two wins in two Group A matches.

"This will not be the toughest match that India plays in this tournament, but it certainly was the most high-profile one. The Indian team management will be extremely happy with the near-perfect execution by the entire team yesterday. With the ball Hardik, Harshit, Jadeja, Axar and Kuldeep were superb in the way they took the pace off the deliveries by reading the pitch to a nicety.

“Hardik especially was great through the spells that he bowled. It was good to see him backing the natural outswinger that he has and he got the all-important wicket of Babar Azam, who looked in sublime touch,” said Paranjape, member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee and co-founder of KheloMore, to IANS on Monday.

Kohli’s unbeaten hundred came off 111 balls, laced with seven boundaries - a knock that brought his vintage self to the fore. He also shared partnerships of 69 and 114 with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who made 46 and 56, respectively.

“With the bat Rohit Sharma looked in a superb mental space and batting touch. Shreyas Iyer also looked in great touch and the ball was pinging off the bat. Kohli was magical and manoeuvred the team home like the great champion that he is. Pakistan continues to be haunted by him,” added Paranjape.

India’s final Group A match will be against a mighty New Zealand on March 2, and Paranjape signed off by hoping the slight injury concerns should ease out ahead of another crunch game in the eight-team tournament.

“India have a couple of worries with Shami’s shin that clearly restricted him and also seeing Rohit Sharma moving around gingerly because of the hamstring is worrying. The next game will probably be the most important indicator of India’s form - against the brave Kiwis who will never give up," he said.

