Champions Trophy: India’s semis clash against Australia is final before the final, says Paranjape

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Jatin Paranjape, the former India cricketer and national selector, believes Tuesday’s semifinal against Australia is a final before the final, in which he feels the Rohit Sharma-led side has the upper edge. The India versus Australia semifinal in Dubai will be a rematch of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final for a place in the Champions Trophy title clash scheduled for March 9. While Australia have just one win from three group matches – two of which were abandoned due to rain- India go in on the back of three consecutive wins in the group stage.

“The Final before the Final is the way I see tomorrow’s match against Australia. It will be closely contested, but I do believe India have the edge, especially with Pat Cummins missing. Steve Smith is an able captain, no doubt, but it’s Cummins’ class with the ball and his ability to rip out batsmen that Australia will miss most.”

“As I think about the match, what seems most important are two things: how does the India top four fire? And how does India bowl to Australia’s middle-order of Inglis, Maxwell, and Carey?” Paranjape, a member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee and co-founder of KheloMore, told IANS on Monday.

Both India and Australia are the most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy with two titles each. A win for Australia will see the final being played in Lahore, while an Indian victory will result in Dubai hosting the title clash.

India also have a selection dilemma in whether to retain wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who picked 5-42 in the 44-run win over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Paranjape is of the opinion that India should stick to their four-spinner bowling combination while expressing awe at Chakaravarthy’s ability to bamboozle the Blackcaps batters on slow Dubai pitches.

“Varun Chakravarthy is sizzling and seems unplayable, to be honest. Every ball is a carefully curated dart that is right on the money!!! Maxwell has played him before but he did prove to be a handful for Carey and Inglis. India will again go in with 4 spinners,” he concluded.

