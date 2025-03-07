Champions Trophy final: Henry's fitness 'still a little bit unknown', says NZ head coach Stead

Dubai, March 7 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has admitted that Matt Henry’s availability for the Champions Trophy final against India remains uncertain after the pacer sustained a shoulder injury during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore.

While Henry returned to bowl two overs and was active in the field after hurting his shoulder while taking a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, his fitness is still under assessment just over 48 hours before the summit clash against India.

"I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl," Stead was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying. "We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. (But it's) still a little bit unknown at this stage."

Henry has been New Zealand’s standout bowler in the tournament, leading the wicket charts with ten scalps at an average of 16.70. His best performance came against India in the group stage in Dubai - where the final will also be played - bagging a match-winning five-wicket haul. Given his form and impact, the Black Caps will be desperate to have him fit for the decider.

"He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder," Stead added. "Hopefully he will be okay."

If Henry is ruled out, New Zealand have Jacob Duffy as a backup pace option. The right-arm seamer, however, has not featured in any of New Zealand’s four matches in the tournament, with his last ODI outing coming against Pakistan in the pre-tournament tri-series, where he took 1 for 48 in seven overs.

The final between India and New Zealand will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

