Champions Trophy: England's Brydon Carse set to miss must-win Afghanistan clash

Lahore, Feb 24 (IANS) England’s Champions Trophy campaign has hit an early roadblock, with fast bowler Brydon Carse set to miss their crucial Group B encounter against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old pacer, who played in England’s opening five-wicket defeat to Australia, has been struggling with a blister on his left foot, raising concerns about his availability for the rest of the tournament.

Carse sat out of England’s training session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, forcing the team management into a late selection dilemma. With just three group-stage games to secure a semi-final berth, England are considering handing Jamie Overton a spot in the playing XI.

Speaking to the BBC, veteran batter Joe Root remained cautiously optimistic about Carse’s recovery but admitted that the next 48 hours would be crucial.

"We will have to wait and see," Root said. "There is still a good way to go until the game, to find exactly what is up with Carsey. We will see how things pan out over the next few days."

Carse’s absence would be a significant blow for England, who are already under pressure following their defeat to Australia. The fast bowler endured a tough outing in that game, conceding 69 runs in seven overs but managing to take a wicket. His raw pace and ability to generate bounce were expected to play a key role against Afghanistan’s aggressive batting lineup.

England, currently third in Group B, need a win to stay in contention for the semi-finals. With South Africa and Australia leading the group, another loss could leave the English team in a precarious position.

If Carse fails to recover in time, England have the option to call in a replacement for the rest of the tournament. However, the immediate focus remains on finding the right balance for the must-win clash against Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.