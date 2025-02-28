Champions Trophy: Atal and Omarzai fifties carry Afghanistan to 273 against Australia

Lahore, Feb 28 (IANS) Sediqullah Atal overcame an early examination to hit 85, while Azmatullah Omarzai shined with 67 to help Afghanistan post a competitive 273 in their 50 overs against Australia in the Group B Champions Trophy clash at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

With the new ball nipping around, Atal had to wait for his chances before hitting six fours and three sixes in his 95-ball vigil at the crease. After a middle-order meltdown, Omarzai, the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2024, smacked five sixes and a four in his superb 63-ball knock at the back end. For Australia, who conceded 37 extras, Ben Dwarshuis was the standout bowler with 3-47, while Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson took two scalps each. Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis had one wicket each as Australia now need to chase down 274 on a slow Lahore pitch.

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan didn’t have a great start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was castled for a duck by a ripping inswinging yorker from Johnson in the first over. With Johnson and Dwarshuis getting the ball to hoop around, Atal was beaten on numerous occasions on the outside edge.

Despite playing and missing a lot of deliveries, Atal and Ibrahim Zadran managed to weather the early storm by collecting two boundaries each as Afghanistan ended the first power-play at 54/1. But Afghanistan lost Zadran in the 14th over as Zampa had him cut a short ball straight to backward point and fall for 22.

Five overs later, Rahmat Shah tried to drive off the back foot against Maxwell but got an outside edge and was caught behind by Josh Inglis for 12. Atal marched forward to bring up his third fifty-plus score in eight ODI innings in grand style by dispatching a six off Maxwell over mid-on off 64 balls.

Though Atal hit two fours and as many sixes later, it didn’t help that captain Hashmatullah Shahidi struggled to get going. In a bid to keep attacking, Atal went for a punch on the up but spooned one to Smith at short cover and fell for 85 in the 32nd over. Four overs later, Shahidi’s scratchy stay ended when he got a top edge on a sweep off Zampa and was caught by backward square-leg for 20. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib falling within the three overs left Afghanistan at a precarious 199/7 at the end of the 40th over.

Though Omarzai hit two sixes and Rashid Khan smashed as many fours, Australia clawed back as Rashid holed out to long-on off Dwarshuis for 19. Omarzai, though, marched forward to bring up his fifty in 54 balls and launched three sixes off Ellis, including twice in the 49th over. He went to smash Dwarshuis for four before holing out in the deep off him. By then, Omarzai had done a fine job of taking Afghanistan past the 270-run mark.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 273 all out in 50 overs (Sediqullah Atal 85, Azmatullah Omarzai 67; Ben Dwarshuis 3-47, Adam Zampa 2-48) against Australia

