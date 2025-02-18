Champions League: Real favourite to reach last 16 as Man City seek midfield balance

Madrid, Feb 18 (IANS) On a high after winning the first-leg match, Real Madrid entertain English winner Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League play-off for a place in the last 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Madrid, the defending champion, have a 3-2 lead in the first leg after two late goals a week ago saw them take advantage of some chaotic defending by their rivals, who had twice led thanks to goals from Erling Haaland.

Manchester City appeared to return to form at the weekend with a 4-0 win at home to Newcastle United, with recent signings Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush giving some new life to Pep Guardiola's side.

Marmoush scored a first-half hat-trick, while Gonzalez helped bring the balance to the City's midfield that has been missing since Rodri suffered his cruciate knee ligament injury, reports Xinhua.

Guardiola was keen to stop any over-enthusiasm after the match, saying his team had just a "one per cent" chance to overturn last weekend's defeat, and he will be without injured Manuel Akanji for the game, while Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are also doubts after being forced out of last week's defeat due to injury.

Real Madrid go into the game after a 1-1 draw against Osasuna which has seen the club yet again complain about refereeing decisions going against it, after Jude Bellingham was sent off for allegedly swearing at the referee.

The good news for Carlo Ancelotti is that his injury crisis in defense looks to be easing, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both in with a chance of taking part on Wednesday.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Raul Asencio have both performed well in defense in recent games and could continue, while in attack, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo will be ready to pounce on any errors from the City midfield and attack at pace.

Last week both sides showed they are able to score goals, but in the end, Manchester City's leaky defense was the decisive factor, if Nico Gonzalez can give City more stability in midfield, the visitors have a slight chance of overturning Madrid's lead, but Real Madrid is clear favorite to reach the last 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.