CES 2025: Samsung highlights AI-connected home appliances, 8K QLED TV

Las Vegas, Jan 6 (IANS) Samsung Electronics will propose Home AI, a hyper-personalised solution combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence and enhanced connectivity, at CES 2025 in the US.

The South Korean tech giant will run a 3,368-square-meter showroom at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the largest among corporate participants at the annual tech show that will run from Tuesday to Friday.

The exhibit, themed "AI for All," will focus on showcasing the company's latest AI technologies and SmartThings connectivity for homes, providing solutions for a more personalised AI experience that reflects diversified lifestyles, reports Yonhap news agency.

The exhibit will demonstrate how Home AI customses living spaces for families by analysing data collected through the SmartThings platform integrated into a wide range of Samsung products, from washing machines and TVs to laptops and smartphones.

Samsung Electronics also envisions extending this connected experience beyond homes to vehicles, ships and commercial spaces.

Its SmartThings Pro provides tailored business solutions for apartments, stores, offices, hotels and other commercial spaces, redefining connectivity in diverse environments.

Additionally, the company will spotlight its commitment to accessibility and social responsibility through innovative AI features.

For example, its TVs now feature upgraded "spoken subtitles," a technology that debuted at last year's CES, designed to enhance content clarity for visually impaired users.

The company also unveiled a new high-end TV with more enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, with a focus on interactive and personalised services.

The flagship 2025 Neo QLED 8K TV, incorporating the NQ8 AI Gen 3 AI processor, the company's AI-based neural quantum processor technologies, premiered at a showcase named "The First Look" in Las Vegas.

By leveraging AI-based processing, the TV upgrades content to 8K resolution, delivering vibrant visuals with enhanced contrast, colour and brightness. The product also features new three-dimensional audio technology, Eclipsa Audio, developed in partnership with Google.

The technology creates an immersive 3D sound experience by dynamically adjusting audio data, such as sound location, intensity and spatial reflections.

Samsung Electronics also introduced “Vision AI,” a future-forward concept designed to personalise viewing experiences.

—IANS

na/

