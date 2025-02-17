Centre launches AI programme to empower 1 lakh young innovators

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) In a major push towards skill development in emerging technologies, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and Intel India on Monday launched the 'AI for Entrepreneurship' micro-learning module.

The initiative is designed to simplify artificial intelligence (AI) concepts and encourage entrepreneurial thinking among young innovators across India.

The programme aims to empower 1 lakh youth by 2025 by equipping them with essential skills to thrive in a technology-driven economy.

The ‘AI for Entrepreneurship’ module is part of India’s broader vision to foster innovation and promote inclusivity in learning.

“Today we stand at the intersection of innovation and opportunity, where AI has the potential to realise the dreams of tomorrow’s entrepreneurs,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The initiative will help young minds understand AI in a simple and practical way while inspiring them to explore business opportunities using emerging technologies.

It covers key areas such as how AI can be leveraged for business growth, entrepreneurial strategies, and innovative problem-solving.

The content is designed to be accessible to both urban and rural learners to ensure that opportunities in the digital space are available to everyone.

"At Intel, we believe in embracing AI as a force for good that benefits all people, underpinned by an open approach, innovation and deep engagement with the ecosystem,” said Gokul Subramaniam, Intel India President.

He added that the AI as a technology unlocks many possibilities, bringing about a generational shift.

“By offering the home-grown entrepreneurship education content as part of Intel’s AI skilling initiative, we aim to inspire young minds to create innovative business solutions and contribute to India's societal and economic growth,” Subramaniam noted.

Participants who complete the module will receive an industry-endorsed joint certification from MSDE, NSDC, Skill India, and Intel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.