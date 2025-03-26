Centre inks Rs 6,900 cr contracts for advanced artillery gun systems, high mobility vehicles

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) In a bid to further to further enhance Indian Army’s operational readiness, the Centre on Wednesday announced contracts with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles, at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed contracts with the two companies, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, in the national capital.

With this, total contracts worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore have been signed by MoD for capital procurement till date in the current fiscal.

The 155 mm/52 Calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness.

“ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes,” it said.

Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing eco-system as a whole.

Last week, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved eight proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore that include the purchase of more powerful engines for the Army’s T-90 tanks, anti-submarine torpedoes for the Navy, and Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems for the Air Force.

The council accorded ‘Acceptance of Necessity’ (AoN) for the procurement of a 1350 HP engine to upgrade the present 1000 HP engine for the T-90 tanks.

Similarly, the Council gave its nod for the procurement of the indigenously-developed Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat) for the Indian Navy.

