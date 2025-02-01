Centre ignored Karnataka in Union Budget: Minister Boseraju

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N. S. Boseraju said on Saturday that the Union Government has once again demonstrated a "step-motherly" attitude towards the state, disregarding its legitimate expectations and pressing concerns.

Highlighting the persistent discriminatory approach of the Centre, the Minister emphasised that a strong federal system requires equitable, transparent, and non-discriminatory policies.

He said that the Siddaramaiah-led state government has consistently urged the Centre to treat states as equal stakeholders in national development rather than mere revenue sources.

Unfortunately, these appeals have been overlooked, he said.

With the 15th Finance Commission's term ending next year, the Centre has "failed" to act on the Commission's recommendation to release a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore and a state-specific grant of Rs 6,000 crore, the Minister said.

In 2023, 223 out of 236 taluks in Karnataka experienced severe drought conditions, leading to crop damage over 48 lakh hectares and financial losses estimated at Rs 35,162 crore. Despite the state government's compensation request of Rs 18,171 crore, the Centre sanctioned only Rs 3,454 crore through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

He claimed that despite heavy rain-induced damages in 2024, particularly in Bengaluru, no financial assistance has been provided through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).

Moreover, key water infrastructure projects like Mahadayi, Krishna, and Mekedatu continue to face unwarranted delays due to the Centre's "inaction", he claimed.

He said that declaring the Upper Bhadra River Project a national one would have proved to be a game-changer for drought-prone regions like Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Davangere, as the Public Investment Committee has already approved it but the Union Budget once again "failed" to address this crucial demand.

"The Kalyan Karnataka region (formerly Hyderabad-Karnataka) faces persistent regional disparities in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The State Government has been allocating Rs 5,000 crore annually for the region’s development, and both Hon’ble Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had urged the Centre to allocate an additional Rs 5,000 crore in the Union Budget. However, this demand has been completely ignored, further deepening regional inequalities," Minister Boseraju stated.

Furthermore, despite severe water scarcity in several districts, Karnataka's request for increased support under Atal Bhujal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), and the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) scheme to enhance groundwater resources has received no response, he complained.

Raichur, classified as an aspirational District and granted special status under Article 371(J), has long been awaiting an AIIMS institution to improve healthcare access.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly written to the Centre, committing necessary support, however, the Union Government has failed to address this demand in the Budget, causing yet another setback for the state, he said.

Despite multiple proposals and sustained efforts from the State Government, the Union Budget has once again ignored Karnataka's pressing needs.

BJP MPs and Union Ministers representing the state have remained silent, failing to stand up for Karnataka's interests. This neglect is a "grave injustice" to the people of the state, Minister Boseraju slammed.

