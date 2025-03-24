Centre disburses Rs 364 crore for handloom workers’ schemes in 2024-25: Minister

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Centre has released over Rs 364 crore during the current financial year (FY25) for schemes to benefit handloom workers in the country, the Parliament was informed on Monday.



While a sum of Rs 192.06 crore was released for the National Handloom development Programme, another Rs 171.98 crore was disbursed under the 'Raw Material Supply Scheme' for handloom workers, Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, said in a written in the Rajya Sabha.

He further stated that the Ministry of Textiles is implementing other schemes under National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) for the welfare of handloom weavers/workers across the country.

These include financial support of Rs 8,000 per month to Awardee handloom workers above 60 years of age, in indigent circumstances having annual income below Rs 1 lakh and scholarships up to Rs 2 lakh per annum to handloom workers’ children (up to two children) for study in diploma, graduate and post-graduate courses in Central and state government-funded textiles institutions.

"Universal and affordable social security in case of natural or accidental death and total or partial disability through insurance schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), was also being provided," the minister informed.

In response to another question, the minister said the office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles, implements two schemes -- namely National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP) and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) -- for overall development and promotion of handicrafts sector across the country.

Under these schemes, need-based financial assistance is provided for end-to-end support to the artisans through marketing events, skill development, cluster development, formation of producer companies, direct benefit to artisans, infrastructural and technology support, research and development support, digitisation, branding etc. which benefit the traditional crafts and artisans throughout the country.

He also said that the government had launched 'Indie Haat' initiative for the handloom sector which aligns with the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local Campaigns. 'Indie Haat' event was organised for Bharat Tex, India’s largest textile trade fair to showcase the best of Indian handicraft and Handloom to the visitors and exhibitors of over hundred countries who participated in the event.

--IANS

sps/na

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.